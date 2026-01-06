Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in another retaliatory move

Dhaka: Bangladesh has ordered an immediate halt to the broadcast of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in protest against the release of national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the tournament, a decision Dhaka says was taken at the direction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India amid worsening diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.

In a notification issued on Monday, Bangladesh’s information and broadcast ministry under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus said no “logical reason” was provided when the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Rahman from its 2026 roster. The IPL season is scheduled to begin on March 26.

“No logical reason for such a decision by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has saddened, hurt, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh,” the notification stated. It added that “until further notice” all IPL matches and related programmes should not be broadcast or telecast in the country.

The order, signed by assistant secretary Feroz Khan, said it had been issued “in the public interest” with approval from the competent authority.

The ban followed Bangladesh’s decision a day earlier to not travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup. Dhaka has asked the International Cricket Council to relocate all of its league matches to Sri Lanka, the tournament’s co-host.

Bangladesh was slated to play three World Cup matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Drawn in Group C, the side was due to open its campaign against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, followed by fixtures against defending champions England, Italy and Nepal.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while announcing Rahman’s release, said it was due to “developments all around” without offering details.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have strained since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after mass protests. She was later sentenced to death in absentia over her alleged role in a violent crackdown during the unrest, which left several students dead. Since her removal, attacks on Hindu minorities have been reported in Bangladesh.