Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar picked up by police claims VHP

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and is also accused by some to be a trigger for the recent violence in Nuh, was on Tuesday taken into custody by policemen, his organisation said.

Haryana Police did not confirm that the Bajrang Dal activist has been detained. But an office bearer of the group's parent organisation, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, said he was picked up in Gurugram's Manesar.

A video clip purportedly showed plainclothesmen taking him into custody.