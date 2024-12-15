Bahraich violence: Arms license of three accused confiscated

Bahraich (UP) : The district administration has cancelled and confiscated the arms licenses of three accused of murdering a man during communal violence in October in Maharajganj town of the district.

A 22-year-old man identified as Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla told reporters on Saturday that Abdul Hameed along with his three sons Sarfaraz alias Rinku, Talib alias Sabloo and Faheem had allegedly shot dead Mishra.

During the investigation, Haji Masood Ahmed and Haji Mohammad Ahmed were also found involved in the incident.

The SP said that in public interest and in view of the possibility of social harmony being disturbed in the future, the district magistrate has issued orders for cancellation and confiscation of the licensed weapons of these accused.

She said the licenses of one 12 bore single barrel gun each of Abdul Hameed and Haji Mohammad Ahmed and one 12 bore double barrel gun of Haji Masood Ahmed were cancelled. These weapons have been confiscated.