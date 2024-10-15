Bahraich tense day after man dies during idol immersion; net suspended amid arson, protest

Lucknow: Tensions flared in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday following a violent clash during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahsi tehsil the previous day. The violence led to the death of a 22-year-old man, Ram Gopal Mishra, who succumbed to a gunshot wound. The clash reportedly began following a disagreement over loud music being played during a procession passing through the area. According to the police, stones were hurled at the procession, and someone fired shots, resulting in Mishra’s death. His death sparked widespread anger among villagers, leading to acts of vandalism in the Maharajganj market, where vehicles were damaged and set ablaze. Six more individuals sustained injuries due to stone pelting and gunfire.



In the aftermath of the incident, protests broke out across Bahraich on Monday, with demonstrators setting a hospital and several shops on fire. The local administration responded by suspending internet services to curb the spread of unrest.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Mishra were performed amid heavy police presence. Eyewitnesses said a massive crowd had gathered for Mishra’s funeral procession when the body reached Rehua Mansoor village on Monday morning.

The agitated crowd then decided to block the busy road in front of Mahsi tehsil and squatted on the road with the body. They refused to cremate the body until justice was done, and demanded “police encounter” for those responsible for the youth’s death, demolition of their houses and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Top state officials, including Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, rushed to Bahraich to assess the situation and oversee the peacekeeping efforts.

Later, the body was cremated, police said.



The sources confirmed three arrests in the case so far and added that a case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified persons for murder and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla confirmed that 25 to 30 individuals have been detained as part of efforts to restore order in the affected areas. A large police contingent has been deployed to manage the volatile situation. Shukla also mentioned that a case has been registered against a man named Salman, from whose shop gunshots were allegedly fired during the altercation.

Shukla said Hardi SHO SK Verma and Mahsi Police out-post in-charge Shiv Kumar Saroj have been suspended in the first instance for the violence.

To assert control, police conducted flag marches in the area, aiming to calm the tensions.

However, protests persisted, with demonstrators raising slogans against police and administrative officials. Black smoke from burning shops, houses, and vehicles filled the sky, highlighting the scale of destruction.

By Monday evening, a large contingent of security forces was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, according to an official statement.

A total of 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with additional police forces from Gorakhpur zone, have been deployed to monitor the district, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence and vowed strict action against those responsible for the clashes.

Despite the communal tensions, he maintained that idol immersion ceremonies should continue as planned, ensuring the participation of religious groups in a coordinated manner.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed the violence on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that any attempts to disrupt peace in the state would be met with failure.

“Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant,” he posted in Hindi. Maurya promised strict punishment for those responsible and assured the public that justice would be served. He appealed to the residents of Bahraich to maintain calm and patience amidst the unrest.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X to express her concerns. She described the violence and the perceived inaction of the administration as “extremely sad and unfortunate.”

Vadra urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state authorities to act swiftly to bring the situation under control and ensure justice.

She appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands, emphasising the need for restraint and peace.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed for peace and termed the Bahraich violence as “sad”.

He said: “The government knows the reason for the violence. Taking action against junior officials won’t help the situation. The administration should have been alert while the (Durga idol) procession was being taken out...The government is responsible for this.”