Bahraich: Market stays shut for second day, locals inside home without internet

Bahraich (UP): Markets remained shut and locals stayed indoors for a second day in a row in Maharajganj town in UP's Bahraich on Tuesday amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel after communal violence.



The area remained virtually cut off with mobile and broadband internet suspended, though senior officials said that traffic movement with adjoining district Sitapur has started and normalcy was returning in the trouble-torn area.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

The incident prompted heavy security deployment in the area and a police crackdown, leading to the arrest of at least three suspected rioters and detention of around 30 others on Monday.

"The situation is reverting to normalcy. The route between Bahraich and Sitapur has been reopened. Security and patrolling are being ensured in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj with the deployment of personnel from the police, Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with senior officers of the district police and administration. There is heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas," Yash told reporters here.

DIG (Devipatan Range) Amrendra Prasad Singh said after the incident an FIR was lodged at the local Hardi police station against six named and four unnamed accused for alleged murder and violence.

"Those booked are Abdul Hameed, his son Sarfaraz alias Rinku, Faheem, Raja alias Shahid --all four of Maharajganj -- Nankau and Maroof Ali -- both from Rehua Mansoor village -- and four unknown under the relevant provisions of the BNS," Singh added.

Meanwhile, locals in Rehua Mansoor village and Maharajganj town largely remained inside their homes and roads were deserted.

The markets in other parts of the district were open.

"The mobile internet services were suspended Monday morning while wired service in the evening. We have been asked by the government officials to do it," a private internet service provider told PTI.

He said internet services are expected to resume by Wednesday.

The local municipal body had started clearing the remains of vehicles and shops that were targeted during the violence.