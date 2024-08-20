Badlapur school sexual abuse case: Maharashtra govt suspends three cops

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur amid massive protests.



"The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

The state government has already ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual abuse of two female students.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis directed the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

The opposition parties have alleged that the parents of the victim girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before taking their complaints.