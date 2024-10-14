Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan now targeted by Bishnoi gang, shooters tell cops

Mumbai: In the wake of Baba Siddique's assassination last week in Mumbai, sources indicate that his son, Zeeshan Siddique, is now also believed to be a target of the Bishnoi gang. According to police reports, the shooters involved in Baba Siddique's murder were allegedly contracted to eliminate both father and son. Law enforcement officials revealed that the assailants had been informed that both Baba and Zeeshan would be at the same location on the night of the attack. However, if they could not execute the plan as intended, the shooters were instructed to attack whichever target was available first. Zeeshan Siddique, who previously served as the Congress MLA for Vandre East, was expelled from the party earlier this year following allegations of cross-voting during the legislative council elections.

The fatal shooting of Baba Siddique occurred outside his son’s office, where three assailants threw chili powder at a police constable assigned to protect him before carrying out the attack. Two of the suspects, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended, while the third suspect, Shivkumar Gautam, managed to flee. He was last seen near Panvel. Multiple police teams have been dispatched to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to locate Gautam, while the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police is conducting a thorough investigation into the murder. Additionally, a fourth suspect identified as Shubham Lonkar, believed to be an associate of the Bishnoi gang, was arrested after allegedly admitting his involvement in the crime. Investigations have shown that the three arrested individuals had been regularly traveling from their rented accommodation in Kurla to Bandra, conducting surveillance on locations frequented by Baba Siddique and his son, including their residence, office, and various events they attended.