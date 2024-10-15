‘Baba Siddique murder plot hatched in Pune; shooters were given his photo and Rs 50,000’

Mumbai: The conspiracy to murder NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was meticulously hatched in Pune, with several key players coordinating the fatal plan. The police have uncovered significant details, revealing a premeditated plot involving multiple individuals, including local handlers, financiers, and hired shooters.



Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot dead on Saturday night outside the office of his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai crime branch, which has taken over the case, is now delving deeper into the role of Pune-based brothers Pravin and Shubham Lonkar, believed to be at the centre of the conspiracy.

According to police reports, the conspiracy took shape over several weeks in Pune, where the Lonkar brothers allegedly orchestrated meetings and financed the hired shooters. Pravin Lonkar, who worked at a dairy owned by his brother Shubham, was identified as the key planner who recruited two shooters: Shivkumar Gautam and Dharmaraj Kashyap. Gautam and Kashyap, who had ties to a local scrap shop, were promised substantial payment for their involvement.

Police revealed that the shooters received an advance of Rs 50,000 each and a motorcycle for reconnaissance, which they used to track Baba Siddique’s movements and routine in the days leading up to the assassination.

The Lonkar brothers not only provided financial support but also supplied the shooters with a photograph and a flex banner for accurate target identification. Their role as coordinators in this crime is now under intense scrutiny as investigators work to unravel the full extent of their involvement.

So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder: Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh, and Pravin Lonkar from Pune. Singh and Kashyap are alleged shooters, while Pravin is identified as a co-conspirator. Police are now hunting for two additional suspects, including the alleged handler Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Gautam, the third shooter who remains at large.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Gautam, the primary gunman, moved to Mumbai’s Kurla area in September 2023, renting an apartment in Vinoba Bhave Nagar.

It was there that he allegedly orchestrated the final stages of the plot, bringing Singh and Kashyap into the conspiracy. Gautam is reported to have fired the fatal shots, while Kashyap and Singh stood as backup, ensuring the plan was executed without interruption.

During the attack, Kashyap was seen using a spray on Siddique after he was shot, possibly to obscure evidence or leave fewer traces.

As the assailants opened fire, the bustling Bandra locality, immersed in Dussehra festivities, initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers.

However, chaos soon followed as two of the shooters, Singh and Kashyap, were arrested on the spot by quick-acting police personnel.

Gautam, however, managed to flee amid the confusion. In their subsequent operations, Mumbai police have deployed over 15 teams across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, where Gautam is believed to have fled.

Teams are focusing on religious sites in Ujjain and Khandwa districts, given intelligence that the shooter might seek refuge in such locations.

According to the Khandwa police, the arrested suspects mentioned that they had visited places of worship in these districts prior to the attack.

Police officials are now closely monitoring these sites, although no solid leads have emerged as of yet.

The police are also investigating potential links to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A Facebook post, allegedly made by Shubham Lonkar shortly after the assassination, attributed the attack to this gang. Although the post was quickly deleted, screenshots of it went viral, raising suspicions about a possible connection between the Lonkar brothers and the gang.

Shubham Lonkar was incarcerated in a separate arms case registered against him in Akola district in January.

His brother, Pravin, is being interrogated about the alleged supply of firearms to the shooters and their possible ties to the Bishnoi gang.

Two pistols, 28 live rounds, and four mobile phones have been confiscated from the suspects, which are now being analysed for further insights into the conspiracy. Shubham Lonkar is yet to be apprehended.

As the investigation deepens, the police are exploring multiple angles, including political and business rivalries, and even a possible contract killing related to a slum rehabilitation project that Siddique was involved in.

The prosecution has hinted at an intricate network of collaborators, with specific roles assigned to each member of the conspiracy.

Mumbai Police have submitted a proposal to the Home Department, seeking permission to question Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, regarding his potential role in the case.

According to Mumbai Police, Siddique, who had non-categorized security based on threat perception, was accompanied by only one constable at the time of the shooting.

The absence of two other constables, who were relieved from duty earlier in the day, has raised questions about the adequacy of Siddique’s protection given his high-profile political career and potential threats.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly in Mumbai’s Vinoba Bhave Nagar, where Gautam and his accomplices had rented a house. Neighbours expressed disbelief, recalling their interactions with the suspects.

One local resident noted that Singh often stood outside his apartment smoking cigarettes and speaking in English, drawing occasional complaints for littering.

In the meantime, the police are working to identify others involved in the conspiracy, expanding their probe to other states and criminal records of known associates.

Officials continue to comb through evidence, analysing phone records and social media activities of the suspects, particularly focusing on Gautam’s online presence, where he flaunted a self-proclaimed “gangster” status. with agency inputs