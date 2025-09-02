Azad Maidan erupts in joy as Maratha quota activist Jarange declares victory

Mumbai: Scenes of triumph and jubilation unfolded at the historic Azad Maidan on Tuesday as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared victory for his agitation after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands.

Thousands of protesters, who gathered in the city in support of Jarange's hunger strike last week, cheered for him and were moved to tears as he said, "Jitlo re raje ho apan" (we have won my friends).

They hung on to the activist's every word as he read the draft of the cabinet sub-committee and erupted in joyful cries.

Vikhe Patil met Jarange in the afternoon with other members of the cabinet sub-committee — Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate — at Azad Maidan and discussed the draft finalised by the committee.

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and stated that Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.

Jarange read out the committee's draft points to his supporters, which stated that it accepted the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and a GR will be issued immediately.

The ground reverberated with slogans hailing the activist and Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as crowds danced to the beats of the 'Halgi' (traditional frame drum).

"I am a farmer and my time is over, but my children will get a good education thanks to this," Bhagwat Satwaji Garad told PTI.

The 40-year-old, hailing from Rajegaon in Beed district, had joined the protest in Mumbai five days ago.

"I struggled a lot to get a proper education. But now, we will not face problems in getting a good education and government jobs," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shrikrishna Kachare, a resident of Majalgaon in Beed, said that the reservation will help his children, and their quality of life will improve.

"I thank the government for accepting our demands. I am happy with the government's stand," said Rudra Sonawane, a farmer from Nanded district.

Jubilant crowds sporting saffron scarves were seen celebrating in front of the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and areas around Azad Maidan, throwing gulal in the air and playing band music.