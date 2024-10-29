Ayushman Bharat now covers senior citizens aged 70 and above

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of significant health initiatives on October 29, including the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to include health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income status. This development will benefit an estimated six crore citizens from approximately 4.5 crore households. The PM also inaugurated several other healthcare projects aimed at enhancing the health infrastructure across India.

Ayushman Bharat for senior citizens

Under the newly expanded scheme, all individuals aged 70 years and above will be eligible for health coverage, receiving free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any empanelled AB PMJAY hospital. This inclusive initiative means that every senior citizen, regardless of their economic status, can apply for the Ayushman card. As of September 1, 2024, a total of 29,648 hospitals have been empanelled under the PMJAY, including 12,696 private hospitals, facilitating access to quality healthcare.

The scheme, currently operational in 33 states and Union territories, will provide additional benefits for senior citizens already covered under the AB PMJAY. They will receive a top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, which is separate from the family coverage for those below 70 years. Furthermore, senior citizens with private health insurance or Employees' State Insurance will also be eligible for the scheme, while those availing benefits from other public health insurance schemes, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), can choose between their existing schemes or the new AB PMJAY coverage.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat

To apply for the expanded Ayushman Bharat scheme, citizens aged 70 years and above must register on the PMJAY portal or the Ayushman app. It is an application-based process where individuals must complete their eKYC again, even if they already possess an Ayushman card. Those without an Ayushman card can also apply by providing their Aadhar card as proof of age.

The health ministry has highlighted that the AB PM-JAY scheme has successfully covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with women beneficiaries constituting 49% of the total. The initiative has provided over Rs 1 lakh crore in benefits to the public and continues to grow, expanding its coverage to include 12 crore families in response to India's population growth.

Other Healthcare Initiatives

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi also launched the U-WIN portal, aimed at maintaining a digital registry of routine immunisations for pregnant women and children up to 17 years of age. This portal is designed to replicate the successful Co-WIN system used during the COVID-19 vaccination drive and is part of a broader strategy to ensure timely vaccinations against preventable diseases.

In addition, the PM inaugurated phase II of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi, which includes various facilities such as a Panchakarma hospital and a sports medicine unit. He also introduced innovative drone services at 11 tertiary healthcare institutions across the country, enhancing healthcare accessibility. Other projects included the establishment of nursing colleges, critical care blocks, and various medical facilities designed to bolster India's healthcare framework.

These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to improving healthcare services and accessibility, particularly for senior citizens and vulnerable populations in India.