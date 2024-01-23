Ayodhya’s new Ram Lalla consecrated

Ayodhya(UP): Monday witnessed a landmark event in Ayodhya as a new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated in the grand temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the ceremony, called for laying the foundation of a “strong, capable, and divine” India for the next 1,000 years.



Millions of people witnessed the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony on television in their homes and local temples, savouring this historic moment just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

Temples resonated with hymns and songs dedicated to Lord Ram, and special prayers and bhandara events added to the religious fervour across the country. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the new-age architectural marvel during the consecration ceremony, sparking celebrations in Ayodhya with a blend of spirituality and revelry, where people sang and danced.

The town echoed with ‘Ramdhun’ from early morning, while security personnel maintained a tight vigil across Ayodhya district. The Ram temple, adorned with rich stocks of flowers and special lights, featured streetlights on flyovers decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram, bow and arrow cutouts, and ornamental lamp posts themed on the traditional “Ramanandi tilak.”

The consecration rituals commenced on January 16 from the Saryu river banks and concluded on Monday afternoon. The first phase of the temple, built by a trust, cost Rs 1,100 crore. The temple complex is set to open for the public on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi, adorned in a golden kurta with a cream dhoti and patka, walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. After taking ‘sankalp’ for the ceremony, he moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

A devotional “mangal dhwani” accompanied the ceremony, featuring fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country. Orchestrated by Ayodhya’s celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the rendition was supported by New Delhi’s Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Devotees from various parts of the country gathered in the temple town, although the main ceremony was reserved for invitees. The air echoed with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, symbolising the culmination of a monumental chapter in India’s cultural and religious history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Lord Ram will “no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple.’’

“Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived,’’ Prime Minister said while addressing a gathering in this temple town after leading the rituals.

Calling it a new beginning, PM Modi said that the country’s 500-year-long wait is now over and the temple has been built where it was envisioned.

Addressing the gathering of about 10,000 special invitees, including saints, political leaders, industrialists, film stars and sports persons, PM Modi conveyed the emotional weight of the moment, stating, “Words fall short to capture the feelings within.”

He acknowledged the profound devotion of the citizens and emphasised the sacredness of the occasion, underscoring that the long-awaited presence of Ram Lalla in the divine temple marked a monumental shift. “It is Ram’s blessings that we are witnessing it,’’ he said.

Reflecting on the patience endured over centuries, PM Modi stated, “The temple symbolised the collective endurance and maturity of Indian society.” Touching upon the historical and legal battles, PM Modi praised the Indian judiciary for upholding justice and facilitating the construction of the temple in a fair manner. He highlighted the temple’s role as a symbol of peace, patience, and mutual harmony in Indian society.Lauding the unity represented by Ramayana, he said: “The formula to bind the country lies in touching the inner soul, fostering unity in diversity.” He emphasised that Ram is the faith, foundation, idea, and law of India, with a lasting impact for thousands of years.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to build a strong, capable, grand, and divine India, with Ram’s thoughts becoming the cornerstone of the nation’s collective consciousness. He appealed to the citizens to take an oath to contribute towards nation-building, emphasising that the sense of belonging among all Indians would form the basis of the new India.

His speech also had references to several characters in Ramayana like tribal mother Shabari and Jatayu who fought with demon king Ravana, stressing the importance of every effort, big or small, in contributing to the nation’s strength and grandeur.

Earlier, PM Modi led the hour-long rituals of `pran pratishtha’. Dressed in a holden kurta and a cream dhoti, he was joined in the sanctum sanctorum by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The auspicious time was just for 84 seconds and the main ritual of consecration that began at 12:29 :08 pm ended at 12:30:32 pm, symbolising infusing life into Ram Lalla’s idol.

“The sacred figure now resides in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple, marking a historic and joyous occasion of millions of Hindus across the national and globe as they watched the event on television at their homes and in temples across the country,” Chief Priest of the Ram Temple Mahant Satyendra Das said.

He said that PM Modi removed the curtain of the sanctum sanctorum unveiling the radiating look of Ram Lalla. .

The image of Ram Lalla captures a gentle posture, adorned with a tilak on the forehead, captivating the devotees with a serene smile. The divine figure is elegantly dressed in jewellery and clothes, wearing earrings and bracelets on the feet. The idol of Ram Lalla has been crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and radiates the childlike tenderness of a five-year-old.

“The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Jai Siya Ram!” PM Modi said in a tweet on the microblogging site X.

PM Modi also performed the Aarti and touched the priest’s feet and, in reverence, undertook parikrama of Ram Lalla before prostrating himself.

During the 11-day rituals leading up to Sri Ram Lalla’s consecration,

PM Modi observed fasting, slept on the floor and sustained himself solely with coconut water and fruits. Additionally, he embarked on visits to seven temples associated with the Ramayana across four southern states.

“The completion of Ram Lalla’s consecration marks a pivotal moment in the cultural and religious history of Ayodhya. The temple has been built where it should be,” UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.