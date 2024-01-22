Ayodhya cloaked in multilayered security cover as dignitaries arrive for consecration event

Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them have been placed on crossroads and security personnel kept a hawk-eye vigil through CCTV cameras, drones and watchtowers. A multi-layered security has been put in place in Ayodhya as dignitaries arrive in the holy town for the consecration event at the Ram temple on Monday.

Streets in Ayodhya wore a deserted look and most of the shops remained closed in the morning as people stayed glued to television and mobile phones watching the programme.

The "Pran Pratistha" of Ram Lalla's idol will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address the gathering which includes seers and prominent personalities.

In the morning, security personnel checked every vehicle at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk while residents and devotees were asked not to spill over the street. Passes of mediapersons were also checked before they were allowed to enter the media centre.

Barricades were erected on a large stretch of Dharam Path as well where security personnel did not allow the devotees or the public to move on the road and insisted that they should move on the left portion of the road.

Security personnel have put in place 10,000 CCTV cameras and deployed Artificial Intelligence-powered drones to keep an eye on the movement of people. Police personnel in plain clothes have deployed at the consecration venue.

From Dharam Path and Ram Path -- the two showpiece streets of the temple town -- to the bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan road, police personnel can be seen patrolling the streets. Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad personnel also conducted patrolling in Ayodhya on Saturday.

"Ayodhya is now under the watchful eye of drones equipped with artificial intelligence while anti-mine drones have been deployed as part of the concerted efforts to enhance security in the temple town," a senior police official said.

While AI-supported drones are conducting aerial surveillance across Ayodhya, anti-mine drones are simultaneously inspecting the ground for mines or explosives, he said.

Operating at a height of one metre above the ground, the anti-mine drones are equipped with advanced technology like spectrometer wavelength detection for detecting underground explosives, the official said.

Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them can be spotted almost at every prominent crossing in the city, as police personnel use them to regulate traffic, especially during VVIP movements.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the 'pran pratistha' ceremony. Security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district, Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

The senior police official also said security along the Saryu river has also been increased with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

"We are coordinating with other agencies. Checking is going on at the international and inter-state borders. Police will use drones for crowd control and for diversion of excess crowd," he had said.