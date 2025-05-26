‘Avoid speaking anything, anywhere’: Modi tells NDA leaders after recent controversies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to exercise caution in their public statements, following recent controversies that have sparked criticism and political backlash. The appeal was made during a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers held in Delhi on Sunday, which was primarily focused on governance and developmental priorities.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, the Prime Minister cautioned party members against making statements that could lead to embarrassment or misinterpretation. “Avoid speaking anything, anywhere,” he reportedly told the gathering, in what was seen as a call for disciplined public communication.

This advisory comes against the backdrop of recent controversial remarks by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana related to Operation Sindoor and the armed forces. These comments have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and triggered political tensions.

One of the statements that caused uproar came from Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Vijay Shah, who at a government event claimed that the Prime Minister had chosen “a sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan to lead the response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The comment was seen as a direct reference to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was part of the Operation Sindoor briefing. Shah’s remarks were widely condemned and led to widespread public outrage.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda also drew flak for suggesting that the armed forces should “bow to Prime Minister Modi,” a statement that the Congress party called “shameful.” The party has announced statewide protests in response to the remarks.

During the conclave, Modi addressed these issues directly. He clarified that the ceasefire decision linked to Operation Sindoor came at the request of Pakistan and rejected any suggestion of third-party involvement.

The Prime Minister also used the platform to discuss broader developmental goals. According to sources, he reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering marginalised communities and asserted that caste enumeration was a necessary step toward inclusive development.

“Caste census is not about politics but about bringing those left behind into the mainstream,” BJP president JP Nadda told reporters after the meeting. He added that two key resolutions were passed — one lauding the Indian armed forces and Modi’s leadership during Operation Sindoor, and the other supporting caste enumeration in the next national census.

Nadda noted that the resolution made it clear that the NDA did not engage in caste-based politics but acknowledged the importance of identifying underprivileged communities to ensure targeted development. He said Bihar, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had already taken the lead in conducting a caste survey.

The meeting also served as a platform to showcase governance models across NDA states. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 20 states made presentations on seven governance practices, including Uttarakhand’s implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Modi, according to insiders, suggested forming a committee to study these practices and explore how successful models could be adopted across other NDA states. “A synergised effort will accelerate the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he reportedly told the gathering.

The resolution on Operation Sindoor, presented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and seconded by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, hailed the operation as a testament to India’s defence preparedness and national resolve. “It has boosted the confidence of citizens and sent a strong message to those who threaten India’s security,” Shinde said during the meeting.

He also praised Modi’s defence initiatives, including modernisation, infrastructure development on the borders, and a push toward indigenisation. “India will respond to any terrorist attack decisively — and on its own terms,” Shinde added.

The meeting, attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nadda, also discussed the commemoration plans for the first anniversary of the NDA’s third-term government, the 50th year of the Emergency, and a decade of International Yoga Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted efforts to combat naxalism, referencing recent operations in Chhattisgarh that resulted in the elimination of a significant number of Maoists. Presentations also covered campaigns against child marriage in Assam, solar energy expansion in Gujarat, and Meghalaya’s governance transparency drive.

The conclave paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and resolved to treat water conservation efforts and the cleanliness campaign as continuous missions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not present due to prior commitments, but his deputy Pawan Kalyan participated and seconded the resolution on caste census.

The Delhi conclave concluded with a call for NDA leaders to remain united, focus on governance, and exercise care in public messaging.