Avoid panic on Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5, tell experts

New Delhi: Top experts have reiterated the need to be vigilant and avoid panic as the US-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention indicates that the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 has led to a rise in cases in the US, The Indian Express reported.



Experts have stressed the need for higher genome sequencing in the country as INSACOG (Indian SARS CoV2 Genomics Consortium) data has shown up five positive samples for the XBB.1.5 sub-variant. Quoting noted virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, the report stated: "XBB.1.5 is now more than two-thirds of all cases in the USA. Since XBB and further sub-lineages have evolved in immunised populations, we should expect them to be able to infect more easily and that is what they are doing. Infection with BA.5 seems to give some protection against infection with XBB. There is not much difference with severe disease, so we can expect a fair number of infections. Severe disease will continue in known risk groups."

The XBB.1.5 variant of Covid is actually a sub-variant of XBB. It is a combination of BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1 and was first reported in India.

It is considered more contagious than BF.7, which is driving the current spate of infections in China. It has a greater immune escape potential. According to Sanjay Pujari, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) task force, "the XBB.1.5 is a recombinant of the Omicron's BA.2 sub-variants. This has originated in the USA and the rate of transmission (RT) is 1.8".

He points out that one cannot generalise how geography-specific sub-variants will behave and hence genomic surveillance is important.

Five cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, have been found in India, according to data from INSACOG.

Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday.

Covid variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, INSACOG has said.

It reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 134 in infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956). The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.13 per cent.