Assam hospital issues shocking advisory on safety; backlash leads to quick reversal

Guwahati: In response to significant backlash, Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam has canceled its controversial advisory for female doctors and students. Originally issued following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the advisory had suggested that women avoid isolated areas and interact "graciously" to avoid unwanted attention.

The initial advisory recommended that female staff and students avoid poorly lit areas, inform authorities if leaving hostels at night, and remain cautious around unfamiliar individuals. It also advised maintaining emergency contacts and reporting harassment. Critics, including the Junior Doctors' Association, argued that the advisory inappropriately shifted responsibility to women rather than addressing necessary safety improvements such as better lighting and increased security.

Protests from students, demanding enhanced security measures at the hospital, led to the cancellation of the advisory by SMCH’s Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr. Bhaskar Gupta. Gupta stated that the earlier advisory stands canceled and a new one will be issued soon.