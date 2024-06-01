Avian influenza: Centre asks states to be vigilant

New Delhi: The Centre has instructed all states to remain vigilant for any unusual deaths among domestic birds and poultry and to promptly share such information with the Animal Husbandry Department. This directive comes in light of the national action plan for Avian Influenza. The Avian Influenza virus (bird flu virus) typically circulates among migratory birds and can cause outbreaks among domesticated poultry birds, particularly during spill-over events when migratory birds interact with poultry.