Australia cruise to 7-wicket win as Kohli, Rohit falter on ODI return

Perth: The much-anticipated return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to India’s one-day lineup proved short-lived on Sunday, as both stars failed to make an impact in the rain-interrupted first ODI against Australia. The hosts cruised to a seven-wicket win at the Optus Stadium, chasing down a revised target of 131 in 21.1 overs to take a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

Persistent showers reduced the game to 26 overs per side, but India’s batting wilted against a disciplined Australian attack. Put in to bat first, the visitors managed only 136 for nine, with KL Rahul’s fluent 38 off 30 balls being the lone bright spot in an otherwise brittle performance. Australia, led by local hero Mitchell Marsh, overhauled the target with ease despite losing a couple of early wickets.

Travis Head’s dismissal to Arshdeep Singh for 7, caught by Harshit Rana at deep third man, gave India a brief glimmer of hope. Matthew Short too departed cheaply. However, Marsh steadied the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 52 balls, guiding his side home with a 55-run stand alongside Josh Philippe, who contributed a lively 37 from 29 deliveries.

The Indian pacers — Arshdeep, Mohammad Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana — struggled to maintain line and length, offering too many scoring opportunities. Marsh capitalised on every error, lofting a six each off all three bowlers. His inside-out strike over the covers against Siraj stood out as the shot of the day. Philippe’s dismissal, caught off Siraj, came too late to alter the inevitable.

“The boys showed good intent after the early rain breaks,” Marsh said after the match. “It’s always special to perform in front of the home crowd.”

Earlier, India’s innings never recovered from early jolts and the constant stop-start rhythm due to intermittent rain. Rohit Sharma, marking his 500th international appearance, lasted only 14 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood for 8. The Indian skipper began with a picture-perfect straight drive off Mitchell Starc, a reminder of his vintage form, but soon succumbed to Hazlewood’s steep bounce. The delivery climbed from a back-of-length spot, brushed the top of Rohit’s bat, and carried to debutant Matthew Renshaw at second slip.

Virat Kohli’s return fared worse. Walking in to loud cheers, the former captain endured a brief and uneasy stay. Starc tempted him with deliveries outside off, and the plan worked. Kohli’s attempted drive on the up resulted in a sharp catch by Cooper Connolly at backward point, sending him back for a duck — his first ever in Australia.

Kohli’s early exit continued a lean phase in ODIs and raised questions about his rhythm ahead of the next fixtures in Adelaide and Sydney.

Shubman Gill, leading India in this series, looked comfortable initially before attempting an ill-judged flick off Nathan Ellis that was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Philippe. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer followed soon after, gloving a Hazlewood bouncer to the same fielder as India stumbled to 45 for four in the 14th over. Rahul and Axar Patel attempted to rebuild the innings with a 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Axar struck a patient 31 before falling to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. Rahul, meanwhile, showcased his adaptability against the extra bounce, producing some of India’s rare moments of control. His straight drive and pull off successive deliveries from Ellis drew applause, while two consecutive sixes against Matthew Short momentarily lifted India’s tempo.

A late 30-run stand between Rahul and Washington Sundar provided temporary stability, but with overs running out and wickets tumbling, India’s push for a competitive total fizzled out. Hazlewood and Starc returned figures of 2 for 18 and 2 for 21 respectively, while Kuhnemann and Ellis claimed one apiece.

By the time the rain subsided and the revised DLS target was set, Australia held all the momentum. The result not only handed the hosts an early advantage in the series but also underscored India’s ongoing search for stability in the middle order — and for their senior stars to rediscover their form.

The second ODI will be played in Adelaide, where India will hope their stalwarts can script a turnaround before the series finale in Sydney.