Attempt on life of former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah thwarted, accused in custody: Police

Jammu: An attempt on the life of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah while he was attending a marriage ceremony here has been thwarted, police said.

“An attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu.

“The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu,” police said in a statement.

The pistol used in the crime has also been seized from the accused’s possession, the statement said.

“Further investigation is underway,” police said.

The incident took place in the posh Greater Kailash locality when Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary were coming out after attending the marriage function, officials said.

They said the accused was waiting outside the venue and tried to fire on Abdullah. However, two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector – overpowered him, but he still managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the firing, the officials said.

Abdullah and Choudhary had come to greet party leader B S Chouhan on the marriage of his son, the officials said.