Attacks on temples in Australia ‘worrying’: PM Modi to Albanese

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised concerns over recent attacks on temples in Australia as well as pro-Khalistani activities there with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who assured him that the safety of Indians was a “special priority” for him.



After the first India-Australia summit talks on a range of key issues, Albanese said both sides are looking at firming up the ambitious comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) by 2023 and that progress has been made on a migration and mobility pact that will benefit students and professionals.

In his media statement, Modi, standing alongside Albanese, described as a “matter of regret” the reports of attacks on temples in Australia over the past few weeks.

“The Indian community is making a significant contribution to the society and economy of Australia. It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks,” Modi said.

“It is natural that such news worries the people in India, and disturbs our minds. I have shared these feelings and concerns of ours with Prime Minister Albanese. And he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular touch on this topic, and will cooperate as much as possible,” Modi said.

Briefing reporters on the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said there were discussions on the disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia as well, adding Prime Minister Modi expressed strong concern on the incidents of vandalism and violence targeting the Indian community and temples in that country.

Kwatra said Prime Minister Albanese assured Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India’s concerns and will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in the society.

“Our concerns and our sentiments both relating to the incidents of vandalism of temples and the of pro-Khalistani activities in Australia were shared very frankly with the Prime Minister of Australia who in turn assured that they would look into this and take whatever is the suitable measures they need to take to address and mitigate this challenge,” he said. The foreign secretary said it was agreed at the talks that the officials on both sides would stay in regular touch with each other on these matters. The two sides inked four agreements providing for cooperation in areas of sports, innovation, audio-visual production and solar power following the talks between the two leaders.

Kwatra said the talks covered a range of regional and global issues of importance and the two leaders discussed the strategic convergence and common interests between the two countries including in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his remarks, Modi described the security cooperation as an important pillar of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and said he and Albanese had a detailed discussion on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed by the two sides last year has opened up better opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries and “our teams are also working on the CECA.”

The discussions were focused on boosting cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, defence and security, critical minerals, migration and mobility, supply chains, education, culture and sports.

“The overall atmosphere of discussion was extremely positive, productive and engaging. The leaders were happy with the progress achieved in our multifaceted bilateral cooperation with the engagements and outcomes revolving around sectors of education, energy, sports, defence innovation and technology,” Kwatra said.

The foreign secretary said “significant progress” has been made in the discussions on migration and mobility partnership agreement.

In his comments, Albanese said Modi and he agreed on concluding the India-Australia CECA. “I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year.”

The “transformational deal” will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India, the Australian prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, said. In his remarks, Albanese described his country’s relationship with India as “multifaceted” and said he was looking forward to hosting Modi in Australia for the Quad leaders’ summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 summit.