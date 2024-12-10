‘Attacks on religious institutions regrettable’, India tells Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday that he conveyed New Delhi’s concerns to Dhaka over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. In a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Misri expressed that the attacks on religious institutions and places of worship were “regrettable.”

The Foreign Secretary also conveyed to Bangladesh’s interim government that India wishes to have a “positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial” relationship. Speaking to the media after his high-level meeting, Misri said, “I have underlined today India’s desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh.”

Regarding the issue of minorities, Misri said, “We discussed recent developments, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed the regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties.”

Calling the discussions “frank, candid, and constructive,” Misri said the discussions provided both sides with “the opportunity to take stock of our ties.”

Misri emphasised India’s unwavering support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. Continued from Page 1

He reiterated India’s commitment to fostering a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, grounded in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests.

He noted that the people of both nations are the primary stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations and that India’s development cooperation and multifaceted engagements with Bangladesh, including in areas such as connectivity, trade, power, energy, and capacity building, are all aimed at benefiting the people of Bangladesh.

Since the political changes in Bangladesh in August this year, there have been several high-level interactions between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to greet the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh on his assumption of office, and the two leaders had a cordial telephone conversation thereafter. The Chief Adviser also accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to speak at the Third Voice of Global South Summit held in August.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Misri’s visit follows these interactions and marks the first Foreign Secretary-level structured engagement between the two sides following the recent political developments in Bangladesh.

During the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, including political and security matters, border management, trade, commerce, and connectivity. They also discussed cooperation in the water, power, and energy sectors; development cooperation, consular affairs, cultural ties, and people-to-people connections. Furthermore, they exchanged views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues and agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework.

Misri expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to have a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all his interlocutors. He emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, one that is people-centric and people-oriented, with the benefit of all people as its central motivating force. He noted that there is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both peoples.

At the same time, Misri stressed the importance of addressing recent developments and issues, including the safety and welfare of minorities and the regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties. He conveyed India’s expectation for a constructive approach to these issues by the Bangladeshi authorities and expressed hope for moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction.

Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit to Dhaka is expected to sustain bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh, addressing concerns and advancing substantive issues in the relationship. The comprehensive discussions held during his visit underscore the commitment of both nations to strengthening their ties and working together for the benefit of their peoples.

Foreign Secretary Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier on Monday for a day-long visit. This was the first high-level meeting between the two sides amid strained bilateral ties following the ouster of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Misri first held a meeting with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin. The meeting was held at the state guest house Padma. The two foreign secretaries first held one-on-one talks, and then a formal meeting was held, with delegates from both sides present.

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have faced testing times since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina after a massive anti-government protest in August. Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus took over as Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser days after Hasina left Dhaka for India.