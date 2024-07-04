Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi has instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been teaching in Delhi government schools for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.



At a press conference here, Atishi highlighted the detrimental impact of the transfer order on the education system.

"This order is absolutely wrong and anti-education. It undermines the hard work of teachers who have transformed Delhi's government schools over the last 10 years," she said.

A circular was issued by the DoE on June 11, titled "Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education", wherein, vide Clause 16, it was directed that all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same school shall compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE.

Atishi had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because he has spent more than 10 years in a particular school.

The minister emphasised the crucial role these teachers play in the lives of their students, particularly those from impoverished backgrounds.

"These children are mostly first-generation learners with no academic support at home. For them, their teachers are their sole academic guides," she said.

The minister also referred to the National Education Policy (NEP), which discourages frequent or large-scale transfers of teachers. Stability in teacher placement is essential for maintaining the quality of education, especially for vulnerable student populations, she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also raised serious concerns about "corruption" in the transfer process.

"There are worrying reports that bribes have been taken to stop the transfers. This is extremely concerning as corruption within the education department threatens the future of our children," she said.

The minister called for an immediate investigation into these allegations and strict action against any officials found guilty of accepting bribes.

She reaffirmed the Arvind Kejriwal government's commitment to supporting teachers and improving the education system in the capital.

"We respect our teachers and will not allow any compromise with their rights or the education of our children. It is because of these dedicated teachers that our government schools are now outperforming private schools," she added.