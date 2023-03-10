Atishi new Edu Min, Saurabh new Health Minister of Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries.

Following the resignations of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He is in judicial custody till March 20.

Jain, who is also in judicial custody, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering on May 30 last year.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to Atishi ji and Saurabh ji on assuming the new responsibilities. You both have to take forward the good work of Manish ji and Satyendra ji. People have high expectations from both of you,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Bharadwaj replied: “Sir, we are your disciples. Manish ji and Jain saab are our elder brothers. The Centre conspired to put them in jail. They will come out soon and take care of their work. Thank you very much for the responsibility you have given us in this difficult time. Their work will not stop, Delhi’s work will not stop.”

President Droupadi Murmu earlier accepted the resignations of Sisodia and Jain and appointed Bharadwaj and Atishi as ministers in the Delhi government

LG Saxena had recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to President Murmu for appointment as Cabinet ministers following a recommendation from Kejriwal for their elevation to the Cabinet.

Atishi and Bharadwaj will be attending the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session commencing from March 17 as ministers after their swearing in on March 9, party sources said.

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of the AAP since 2013 and is currently the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. He was a minister during the brief first term of the Kejriwal government in 2013.

Atishi has been an MLA of the AAP since 2020 and has been associated with the party since its inception.

She was an advisor of Sisodia in his education portfolio.