Atishi may get additional charges in Cabinet reshuffle; row between CM, L-G continues

New Delhi: With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending a proposal for a cabinet reshuffle to L-G V K Saxena, Atishi is likely to get the additional charges of finance, planning and revenue, sources said on Thursday.



Meanwhile, a row erupted over the cabinet reshuffle file, with government officials claiming that the matter is pending with the L-G office, a charge denied by the latter.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

She had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.

The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to 12.

Her cabinet colleague, Kailash Gahlot, currently holds charge of the revenue, planning and finance departments. He was given the portfolios of planning and finance following Sisodia’s resignation, who was arrested in connection with the excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar.

“In the cabinet reshuffle, Atishi may get the three responsibilities of finance, planning and revenue. She was recently also given the charge of public relations department on June 1, which was earlier with Gahlot,” a government official said. Meanwhile, the AAP dispensation accused the L-G of not approving the file and sitting on it.

The file relating to the cabinet reshuffle in the AAP dispensation has been lying with Delhi L-G V K Saxena for the last four days waiting to be signed, the official said on Thursday.

“The file to approve these changes has been with the Lt Governor for the last four days. His predecessor, Anil Baijal, used to approve such files within half an hour,” the source said, adding that the reshuffle is going to be a major one.

All the same, sources from the L-G office denied the allegation and said the file was signed on Wednesday and sent to the government.

Rebutting the claims from L-G House sources, a source from AAP said, “This is to clarify that the L-G has not yet given any approval to the cabinet reshuffle proposal. It is an earnest request that the media should avoid falling for the rumours being circulated today.”

“If at all the L-G Office still wishes to stand by its baseless claims, it must produce a copy of the order or any other relevant evidence to prove the same,” it added.