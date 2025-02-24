Atishi becomes 1st woman LoP in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unanimously elected former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the new Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. With this, Atishi becomes the first woman to hold the post. The decision was made during a meeting of the AAP legislative group, which was attended by the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), Sandeep Pathak. Atishi’s nomination was proposed by MLA Sanjeev Jha and supported by MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh.

After the meeting, AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Atishi on her election. He said, “I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of constructive Opposition in the interest of the people of Delhi.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated Atishi, noting, “Heartfelt congratulations to Atishi ji on being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party will play the role of a responsible and active Opposition, always giving priority to the interests of the people of Delhi.”

Gopal Rai, the Delhi State Convenor, emphasized that Atishi’s election marked a critical step in holding the BJP accountable for its promises. He said, “Atishi will safeguard the public welfare initiatives that the AAP government, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, has implemented, while also ensuring that the BJP fulfills the promises it made to the people of Delhi.”

Rai further added, “If the BJP backtracks on its promises, AAP will act as a formidable and responsible Opposition.”

Atishi expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in her by the party, saying, “First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, and the entire legislative party for placing their trust in me and assigning me the responsibility of leading the legislative party.”

She reiterated AAP’s role as a strong Opposition, stating, “The people of Delhi have elected AAP to serve in the Opposition, and we accept this responsibility with full commitment. A strong Opposition plays a crucial role in democracy.”

Atishi also highlighted the BJP’s unfulfilled promises, particularly the Rs 2,500 per month scheme for women. “One of the most significant promises was made by PM Narendra Modi himself, he guaranteed that in the very first cabinet meeting, a scheme would be approved to provide Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi,” she stated. “However, the first cabinet meeting has already taken place, and this scheme was not approved. As the Opposition, it is our responsibility to hold the BJP accountable for this unfulfilled promise.”

On the issue of AAP government initiatives, Atishi assured, “If any attempt is made to harm the interests of the people of Delhi, the AAP MLAs will fight back, whether inside the Assembly or on the streets.”

The newly elected Leader of Opposition made it clear that AAP’s legislative team would continue to stand firm in ensuring the rights of Delhi’s residents are protected.