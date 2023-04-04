Atishi bats for 'international-level training' for MCD school teachers

New Delhi: There is a need to provide "international-level training" to MCD school teachers so that they can impart quality education to students, Education Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.



Holding a review meeting with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, officials of Directorate of Education, MCD, and SCERT, Atishi expressed the need to prepare a roadmap for international-level training of MCD school teachers.

"To deliver quality education in Delhi, the DoE and the MCD will work in an integrated manner. Global training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi's education revolution and now, there is a need to prepare a roadmap for international-level training of teachers of MCD schools as well," Atishi said.

"With the help of this training, our MCD school teachers will be able to provide quality education to the children studying in their schools," she added.

The minister directed the officials of the SCERT, or State Council of Educational Research and Training, to prepare a joint action plan for the training of teachers of schools under the DoE as well as Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

She also directed the officials to hold a joint orientation of principals of schools under the two agencies.

"This will create an excellent opportunity for both to learn from the best practices of each other. This training will not only help in the professional development of teachers from both departments but will also be an opportunity for teachers to understand the challenges that they face together," Atishi said.

During the meeting, Atishi also directed the DoE, MCD, and SCERT to form a 'joint action group' to work on the content and curriculum development, assessment, and teacher training.

"Taking inspiration from these changes, we will transform the MCD schools into finest schools and work towards providing quality education to every child.

"The decision of MCD and Delhi government schools working together will benefit lakhs of children in Delhi," Oberoi said.