‘ATF supplies available for 60 days without interruption’

New Delhi: India has sufficient stocks of Aviation Turbine Fuel to meet demand for the next two months, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday, amid concerns triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.



Responding to a supplementary question on fuel availability, the minister said there would be no disruption in supply. “We have an adequate supply of ATF in our country right now,” he said, adding that current reserves can sustain operations for the next 60 days without interruption. He also explained that domestic production remains stable, with roughly half of the output catering to internal consumption and the remainder being exported.

Naidu noted that the government does not anticipate any issues in ATF production despite global uncertainties linked to the conflict. His remarks come as several countries assess fuel security in light of geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions.

On aviation safety, the minister said oversight measures have been strengthened. “We have increased the number of audits on the airlines. We are doing the audits multiple times. Safety is the top-most priority for the ministry,” he stated, indicating closer monitoring of airline operations. Addressing questions about emergency landings, Naidu said decisions are guided primarily by safety considerations. He explained that factors such as aircraft type, weather conditions, and regulatory compliance determine how and where landings are carried out. In a written reply on post-accident safety checks, the minister referred to a July 2025 directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The order required operators to inspect fuel control switch locking mechanisms in Boeing aircraft, following guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Naidu, all airlines completed the inspections and the aircraft were cleared as fit for operation.