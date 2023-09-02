ATF price hiked by steepest ever 14%

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by the steepest-ever 14 per cent — the third straight increase, while the commercial cooking gas rate was cut by Rs 157.5 per cylinder in line with divergent trends in international benchmarks.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 13,911.07 per kilolitre, or 14.1 per cent, in the national capital to Rs 1,12,419.33 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Rates, which vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, have been increased on firming up of global prices in the last couple of months.

The hike comes on the back of an 8.5 per cent or Rs 7,728.38 per kl increase effected from August 1. Prior to that, rates had gone up by 1.65 per cent or Rs 1,476.79 per kl on July 1. In three increases, ATF prices have gone up by a steep Rs 23,116.24 per kl. On the other hand, the price of commercial LPG, used in establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was reduced by Rs 157.50 per cylinder.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,522.50 in the national capital.

The reduction comes on the back of a Rs 100 per cylinder cut effected from August 1.