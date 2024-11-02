ATF price hiked 3%, commercial LPG up Rs 62

New Delhi: In a new monthly revision on Friday, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices rose by 3.3 per cent, while the cost of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in hotels and restaurants saw a Rs 62 hike per 19-kg cylinder. This increase aligns with the international oil price trends, as reported by state-owned fuel retailers.

ATF prices in Delhi increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre, bringing the rate to Rs 90,538.72 per kl. The latest hike follows two consecutive price cuts that had driven rates to their lowest levels of the year. On October 1, the ATF price dropped by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl), while September 1 saw a reduction of Rs 4,495.5 per kl (4.58 per cent).

In Mumbai, ATF prices climbed to Rs 84,642.91 per kl from the previous Rs 81,866.13. The rise in fuel costs is expected to impact the aviation industry, potentially raising operational expenses for airlines.

Commercial LPG, essential for the hospitality sector, now costs Rs 1,802 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in commercial LPG prices. On October 1, the price was raised by Rs 48.5, and prior hikes included a Rs 6.5 increase in August and Rs 39 in September. The recent hikes follow a period of price reductions, during which rates dropped by Rs 148 per cylinder.

However, with the latest adjustments, prices have increased by a cumulative Rs 156 over four months.

In other regions, commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai. Prices for domestic cooking gas remain unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned firms Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust ATF and LPG prices monthly, in line with global fuel prices and currency exchange rates.