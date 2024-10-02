ATF price cut 6%, commercial LPG up Rs 48.5 per cylinder

New Delhi: In a significant adjustment aligned with international oil price trends, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), commonly known as jet fuel, was reduced by 6.3 per cent on Tuesday, marking its lowest level this year. The new rate stands at Rs 87,597.22 per kilolitre in Delhi, after a Rs 5,883 cut per kilolitre. This is the second reduction in a month, with a previous 4.58 per cent decrease on September 1.

The price cut is expected to provide relief to airlines, as fuel costs account for approximately 40 per cent of their operating expenses. The reduction is aimed at offsetting the financial pressure faced by the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG, primarily used in hotels and restaurants, saw a monthly hike of Rs 48.5, bringing the cost of a 19-kg cylinder to Rs 1,740 in Delhi. This marks the third consecutive monthly increase, following smaller hikes in August and September.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,692.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,850.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,903 in Chennai.

While commercial LPG prices have risen, domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged at Rs 803 for a 14.2-kg cylinder.