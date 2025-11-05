At least six killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks in UP's Mirzapur
Mirzapur (UP): At least six passengers alighting at Chunar Railway Station were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday, a railway official said. The passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said. "Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.
