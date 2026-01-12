At least 538 dead in Iran unrest

Dubai: The death toll from Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests climbed sharply on Sunday, with activists reporting at least 538 people killed.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said 490 of those killed were protesters and 48 were members of the security forces. The group also reported more than 10,600 detentions, warning the death toll is likely to rise.

With Iran’s internet shut down and phone lines cut, verifying events from abroad has become increasingly difficult. The Iranian government has not released an overall casualty figure. The Associated Press said it has been unable to independently confirm the toll because international phone calls and internet access are being blocked. Activists abroad fear the communications blackout is enabling hard-liners in Iran’s security services to intensify the crackdown.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that the US military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if Washington strikes Iran over the unrest, as threatened by President Donald Trump.

The protests, now in their third week, continued into Sunday morning in Tehran and the country’s second-largest city. Activists have separately cited at least 203 deaths tied to the violence, with fears the number is far higher.

Trump voiced support for demonstrators online, writing: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing anonymous US officials, that Trump has been briefed on military strike options but has not made a final decision.