At least 51 killed in Nepal as heavy rains trigger landslides and floods

Kathmandu: At least 51 people have lost their lives in various parts of eastern Nepal due to landslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall since Friday night, officials said on Sunday. The disaster has affected multiple districts, with rescue operations ongoing as authorities work to locate missing residents.

Ilam district in Koshi Province has been the worst hit, accounting for 37 of the total deaths, according to Kalidas Dhaubaji, spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF). “Eight people were killed each in Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities, six each in Ilam municipality and Sandakpur rural municipality, five in Suryodaya municipality, three in Mangsebung, and one in Fakfokthum village,” Dhaubaji said. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) confirmed the figures in a press release.

Elsewhere, two people died in Udayapur and one in Panchthar due to floods and landslides. Lightning strikes claimed three lives in Rautahat and two in Khotang district. In Panchthar, six people were killed in accidents caused by roads damaged by the heavy downpour.

Several people are also reported missing. Four individuals were swept away by swollen rivers in the Langtang Conservation Area of Rasuwa district, while one person each is missing in flood incidents in Ilam, Bara, and Kathmandu. In addition, four of the 16 trekkers in Langtang have yet to be found, Dhaubaji said.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and APF personnel have been deployed in rescue operations. Helicopter teams successfully rescued four people, including a pregnant woman, from Ilam district and admitted them to a hospital in Dharan municipality.

The monsoon is currently active in five of Nepal’s seven provinces: Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini, leading to widespread rainfall and landslides. Kathmandu Valley experienced relatively lighter rainfall on Sunday, and authorities reported that some landslide-related road blockages on national highways have been cleared.

Following improved weather conditions, the Nepal government allowed certain vehicles to resume travel to and from Kathmandu. The NDRRMA said emergency vehicles, goods transporters, passenger vehicles, and short-distance travelers halted on highways would be allowed to continue, coordinated with local authorities. However, night-time movement remains restricted on risky roads until further notice.

On Saturday, authorities had restricted vehicle entry and exit from Kathmandu due to continuous rainfall and the risk of landslides over the following three days. A red alert had been issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers. Domestic flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) were also suspended. Hansa Raj Pande, general manager at TIA, said flights from Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara, and Tumlingtar have been halted until further notice.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as heavy rains have disrupted transportation, caused casualties, and left several people missing. Rescue teams are actively working in affected areas, while residents are urged to exercise caution as the monsoon remains active in much of the country.with agency inputs