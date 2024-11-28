At least 5 doctors killed in road accident in UP

Kannauj: A major road accident occurred in Kannauj district early on Tuesday morning, resulting in the deaths of five people, all identified as doctors, while one person sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway when a speeding car lost control, broke through the divider, and collided with an oncoming truck.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 3:30 AM near kilometer marker 196 on the expressway. The victims were postgraduate doctors from Saifai Medical University, returning to Agra after attending a wedding ceremony in Lucknow.

Police received information about the accident at 3:43 AM and immediately rushed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Scorpio SUV, heading toward Agra, veered out of control due to drowsiness of the driver. The vehicle broke through the divider and entered the lane for vehicles traveling toward Lucknow, colliding head-on with a truck.

The impact of the collision was so severe that five occupants of the car, including Dr. Aniruddh Verma (resident of Radha Vihar Extension, Kamla Nagar, Agra), Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Arun Kumar, Dr. Nardev, and an unidentified person, died on the spot. One passenger, identified as Dr. Jaiveer Singh (resident of Budh Vihar, Moradabad), sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby medical college for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary, and their families have been informed. The injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a medical facility. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, but preliminary findings suggest that fatigue and drowsiness led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The untimely deaths of these young doctors, who were pursuing postgraduate studies, have sent shockwaves through the medical fraternity and their families.

The Saifai Medical University administration has expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.