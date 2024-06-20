At least 5 dead, over 20 hospitalised after suspected consumption of illicit arrack

Chennai: More than 20 residents of Kallakurichi district in northern Tamil Nadu were hospitalised, and at least five people have died after allegedly consuming illicit ‘packet arrack,’ officials reported on Wednesday.



Authorities arrested K Kannukutti (49) and seized approximately 200 litres of illicit arrack from him, which was found to contain deadly methanol. Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure a comprehensive investigation. In response, the government has transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspended Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena, along with nine other police personnel, including members of the district’s prohibition wing.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed shock and concern over the incident, emphasising the need to address ongoing lapses in preventing the production and consumption of illicit liquor.

Governor Ravi highlighted the persistent issue of illicit liquor-related deaths in the state, calling it a serious concern.

Chief Minister Stalin also expressed his grief and assured immediate action against those responsible.

The AIADMK criticised the ruling DMK over the incident. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that around 40 people were hospitalised after consuming illicit arrack and demanded stringent action from the state government.

According to the government, more than 20 people were admitted to Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital on June 19 after complaining of vomiting and stomach pain, suspected to be from consuming ‘packet arrack.’ Among the deceased are G Praveen Kumar (26), D Suresh (40), and K Sekar (59). The exact cause of death will be confirmed following autopsies.

The government has dispatched medical teams from Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Salem to assist in treating the affected patients. Additionally, 18 patients have been referred to Puducherry JIPMER Hospital for specialised care, and six others to Salem government hospital. Twelve ambulances have been stationed at Kallakurichi government hospital.

Chief Minister Stalin has sent senior Ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to provide assistance to the affected families. MS Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed as the new district collector and police superintendent, respectively.

With agency inputs