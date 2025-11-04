At least 4 dead as passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): At least four dead, three persons were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said. Police officials, however, said that several other passengers sustained injuries in the accident and some of them were still trapped under a coach of the passenger train. The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), the railway officials said. When the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, they said. The railway authorities have mobilised all resources at the spot, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, they said.

The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train. A senior police official told media reporters that some of the injured persons are still trapped under the coach and efforts are on to retrieve them. Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital, he said without divulging the exact number