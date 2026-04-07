At least 18 people killed in airstrike targeting Alborz province, says Iran's state media

Dubai: An airstrike targeting Iran's Alborz province, northwest of Tehran, killed at least 18 people, state media reported on Tuesday.

The strike also wounded another 24 people, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted.

A series of intense airstrikes have pounded Iran's capital, Tehran, including a possible weapons depot in the mountains and residential neighborhoods. The Israelis have conducted a campaign of airstrikes killing top officials in the theocracy and its military.