At least 10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital

Jhansi: At least 10 children were killed in a fire at the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A fire broke out, causing a panic as patients tried to evacuate the hospital.

The fire brigade responded quickly and were able to evacuate 37 children from the hospital. Local officials, including the District Magistrate, Police Superintendent, and Inspector General, arrived at the scene.

Jhansi’s District Magistrate stated that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire. Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the incident and directed officials to provide the best care for the injured. Taking to X, CM Yogi said, “The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

The Chief Minister’s Deputy and the Principal Health Secretary have travelled to Jhansi to oversee relief and rescue efforts following the tragic fire.