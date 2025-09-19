Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg dies while scuba diving in Singapore

Guwahati: Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.

Garg, 52, is survived by his wife.

The singer sustained injuries during scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment, according to the organisers.

He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

Some of Garg's popular songs are ‘Anamika’ (featured in his debut Assamese album), ‘Monor Nijanot’, ‘Maya’, ‘Asha’ and ‘Majulir Ejoni Suwali’.

He had also lent his voice to many Bengali songs, besides singing in other Indian languages.

Condolences poured in following his tragic death.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received the news from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

In an X post, he said, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go."

"Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," he added.

Sarma said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered.

"I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!" he added.

The chief minister, who was campaigning in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, said that the BJP will cancel all election-related events scheduled for the day.

"I am returning to Guwahati and will discuss with the party to decide on the next course of action," he said.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Garg's death was an irreparable loss for the state, the nation and the world of music.

"Zubeen Garg was the heartbeat of a generation and his voice was a powerful symbol of pride for millions. In this moment of overwhelming sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the people of Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers, and prayers for the eternal peace of his soul," he said in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality... His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul."

Assam Congress president and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, mourned Garg's death and hailed him as a "pride of every Assamese".

"I am left speechless by the news of the death of Zubeen Garg, the pride of every Assamese, in an accident in Singapore. I cannot find words to express the loss we are feeling," Gogoi, the Lok Sabha MP of Jorhat from where the singer hailed, said in a statement.

He said Garg's death is an irreparable loss for the entire music world and a personal loss for every Assamese.

"I pray for the eternal peace of Zubeen da's soul and extend my condolences to his family," Gogoi added.

The Congress called for cancellation of all BTC poll campaign for the rest of the day as mark to respect for Garg.

State minister Ashok Singhal said with Garg's death, Assam lost not just a voice but a heartbeat.

"Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.

"In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons," he added.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora said Garg's voice and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond.

"His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend," he said in a post on X.

North East United FC, in a statement, said, "Assam has lost its heartthrob... We mourn the passing of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. His music will forever echo in our hearts..."

Actor Adil Hussain, who hails from Assam, said Garg's contribution to the Assamese music and culture was extraordinary.

"He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen, I remember you with lots of love and fondness... Goodbye Zubeen... Until we meet on the other side... Keep singing with your beautiful voice and make gods happy," he added.