Assamese actress, husband handed to police by STF in multi-crore stock trading scam

Guwahati: Assamese actress and social media influencer Sumi Bora and her husband, who were detained in connection with the multi-crore online stock trading scam by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday, have been handed over to police in Dibrugarh, officials said. “The STF has handed over both of them to the police over the case registered in Dibrugarh sadar police station related to the trading scam,” SP Rakesh Reddy told reporters here. He said the police will conduct further investigation and record a detailed statement of Bora and her husband Tarkik. The duo had been absconding for the last 11 days. “After conducting the necessary procedures, we will apprise the media about the latest developments,” the SP said.

A senior officer had earlier said that the STF detained them in Dibrugarh, and they will be handed over to police. DGP G P Singh had also posted on X a photograph of the duo with their faces blackened. “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF,” he said. He, however, did not name them. Meanwhile, Tarkik's brother Amlan Bora, arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, will also be brought to Dibrugarh by Thursday evening, another officer said. A ‘look out’ notice was issued against the duo and four others after they failed to appear before the police, following the arrest of the prime accused, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, in the case. The actress and choreographer, in a video message to a few local television channels, had on Wednesday claimed that she will “surrender and fully cooperate with the police”. Phukan, who owned the company that duped investors, was arrested along with his manager in Dibrugarh last week. During the investigation, it was found that Phukan had allegedly spent lavishly on Bora, including her high-profile wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The probe was taken over by the CID and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to look into the allegations.