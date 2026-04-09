Assam records 39 pc voter turnout till 11 am

Guwahati: A voter turnout of 38.92 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of the assembly elections in Assam, where the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is looking to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Polling began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly, and 38.92 per cent of the state's 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am, officials said.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray for the elections, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Dudhnoi in Goalpara district recorded the highest turnout in the first four hours at 44.57 per cent, while Dispur in Kamrup (Metro) witnessed the lowest at 30.70 per cent, officials said.

This is the first assembly poll in the state after a delimitation exercise, held in 2023, redrew the state's electoral map.

Voters began queuing outside polling booths since early morning, despite rain in many parts of the state.

Prominent candidates who have cast their votes so far include state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia in Nazira, Union minister Pabitra Margherita in Jorhat, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Khowang, and BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi.

State ministers who have exercised their votes so far are Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji, Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, Ranjeet Kumar Das in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog, Bimal Bora in Tingkhong, Pshanta Phukan in Dibrugarh and Jayanta Malla Baruah in Nalbari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil and daughter Sukanya, offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills before setting out to cast a vote.

Votes are being cast at 31,490 polling stations across the 35 districts of the state, with polling concluding at 5 pm.

The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF has 30 candidates, while NDA constituents Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) are contesting 26 and 11 seats, respectively.

In the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal is contesting 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) 10, CPI(M) 3 and APHLC 2. Other parties in the fray include AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), JMM (16), besides 258 Independents.

Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each, while nine constituencies -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok and Lakhipur -- have only two candidates each.