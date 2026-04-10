Assam, Puducherry log record turnout; Kerala surpasses 2021 polling percentage

Thiruvananthapuram/ Guwahati: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.64 per cent while Kerala crossed 78 per cent in Assembly elections held on Thursday, according to the Election Commission’s latest figures, reflecting strong public participation as incumbent governments in both states seek a third consecutive term.



In Puducherry, polling reached a historic high of 89.87 per cent across its 30 constituencies, the highest since elections began in the Union Territory in 1964 after its merger with India. The coastal region, located about 165 km from Chennai, witnessed enthusiastic participation as voters turned out in large numbers.

In Assam, where 722 candidates are contesting across 126 constituencies, over 2.5 crore voters were eligible to vote. The turnout surpassed the 82.04 per cent recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the participation as “historic”, saying the outcome of the election was already visible “in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people”.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, also in the fray, said the high turnout reflected a desire for change. “It is for a new and greater Assam,” he said, calling for “accurate counting of votes” and the security of electronic voting machines.

The contest in Assam is primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is aiming to retain power for a third term, and the Congress, which is seeking to return to office after being ousted in 2016.

Kerala, with 883 candidates contesting in 140 constituencies and a voter base of 2.71 crore, recorded a turnout of 78.27 per cent, higher than the 74.06 per cent registered in 2021. The state’s electoral contest continues to be dominated by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, with the BJP-led NDA attempting to expand its presence.

CPI(M) leader C N Mohanan said the rise in turnout could benefit the Left, citing efforts by party workers to mobilise voters. BJP leader K S Shaiju attributed the increase to greater participation by women voters, suggesting it could work in his party’s favour. Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese said trends linked to higher turnout often benefit the UDF, but added that the reasons would need closer examination.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar expressed optimism that turnout could reach 90 per cent once final figures are compiled.

Polling in Puducherry, where the Congress-led alliance is attempting to unseat the AINRC-led government, remained largely peaceful. An innovative feature drew attention at a model polling booth in the Raj Bhavan constituency, where a robot welcomed voters with flower petals at the VOC Government Higher Secondary School.

Across the three regions, polling was largely orderly, though officials reported isolated incidents in Assam. Seven individuals were detained in connection with election-related violence at two locations, and minor clashes at several booths led to some injuries after voting began in the morning.

Prominent figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, cast their votes. Malayalam film actors Mammootty and Mohanlal were also among those who participated in the electoral process.

The elections mark the first phase of a broader electoral exercise covering four states and one Union Territory. While voting in Kerala and Assam concluded on Thursday, West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory is scheduled for May 4.

The elections are unfolding amid concerns over a potential LPG shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The issue featured prominently in campaign discussions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders assuring stable supply, while opposition parties raised concerns about possible disruptions.