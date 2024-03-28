Assam: Notification issued for second-phase polling in 5 LS seats

The notification for the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats of Assam on April 26 was issued on Thursday, an election official said.

Voting will take place in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj during the second phase.

The prominent candidates to contest in this phase are Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon against BJP's Suresh Bora and AIUDF's Aminul Islam, while BJP MP Dilip Saikia has been pitted against Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi in Darrang-Udalguri.

In Silchar (SC), Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is the BJP candidate, who will take on Congress youth leader and district general secretary Surjya Kanta Sarkar.

BJP MP Kripanath Mallah has been given the ticket in Karimganj against Congress nominee Hafez Ahmed Choudhury and AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury.

In the first phase, 38 candidates filed their nominations for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19, 26 and May 7.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, scrutiny will be held on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.