Assam govt denied night halts at two places: Congress

Guwahati: The Congress on Thursday alleged that Assam government has denied permission for its leaders to use public grounds in two districts for overnight stays during the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia revealed this at a press conference Thursday, stating the party is now scouting for private farmlands to accommodate senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi. “We had secured initial permission for a night stop at a school ground in Dhemaji,” Saikia explained, “but it was abruptly revoked at the last minute. A similar situation unfolded in Jorhat, where a college refused our request for a one-night stay.”

Accusing the BJP of stifling their democratic right, Saikia asserted, “This march isn’t even political; it’s about highlighting people’s rights and seeking justice. The BJP’s agenda of fear and control threatens our very freedoms.”

Though remaining tight-lipped about specific locations, Saikia affirmed that alternative arrangements have been finalised in both districts. The Yatra, led by MP Rahul Gandhi, kicks off in Imphal on January 14 and concludes in Mumbai on March 20. Its Assam leg spans from January 18 to 25. “Those who didn’t fight for India’s independence now wield the reins,” Saikia remarked, criticising the BJP. “They fear our message of unity and justice. But this march will go on, raising awareness of constitutional rights and fighting for a better India,” he said.

Asked if the Yatra would translate into electoral gains for the Congress in the upcoming Assam Lok Sabha polls, Saikia wisely left the decision to the people. He then unveiled a booklet outlining the Yatra’s detailed itinerary, covering 6,713 km across 110 districts in 15 states over 67 days.