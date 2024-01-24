Assam CM orders police cases against Rahul for allegedly inciting crowd

GUWAHATI: Tensions continue to simmer between the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra currently crossing the state.



On the 10th day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra faced hurdles as the barricades were erected along a highway to prevent Congress leaders and supporters taking part in the Yatra from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, the largest city of the northeastern state.

As Congress supporters removed the barricades, a scuffle with the police personnel ensued leading to injuries suffered by state Congress president Bhupen Borah and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Following this, Chief Minister Sarma instructed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh to register a case against Gandhi for allegedly “provoking the crowd” to breach barricades. Sarma further denounced the actions as “Naxalite tactics.”

“I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd,” the chief minister posted on ‘X’ in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV. The chief minister said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

“These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such ‘Naxalite tactics’ are completely alien to our culture, Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,” Sarma added. The CM said evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam police personnel.

“Our police personnel are servants of the public and do not belong to any royal family. Rest assured, law has a long arm, it will definitely reach you”, Sarma said.

A large number of Congress workers, including Rahul Gandhi, faced barricades as they attempted to enter Guwahati on Tuesday. Confrontations took place between police and Congress workers after the flagship yatra restarted. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting workers who also took to raising slogans. Alleging that there was a conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ again by putting up barricades, the IYC chief on X said, “Use as many sticks as you want...This war will continue now”.

During the scuffle, Borah and others tried to push through the barricade when he was hit on his wrist by a police baton and fell down on the road, suffering injuries. Once back on foot, Borah and others climbed over the barricade and started marching down the road, when Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah prevented them from proceeding further and, along with other police personnel, tried to push them back.

Rahul Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, saying,”We have broken barricades, but will not break the law”.

He alleged that while Bajrang Dal and BJP president J P Nadda was allowed to take the same route earlier, Congress was not permitted.

“There was a barricade, we threw the barricade, but we will not break the law. Don’t think we are weak, it’s the power of Congress workers’’ he said.

Meanwhile, state police chief DG Singh said appropriate legal action is being taken against leaders and participants who instigated, led and participated in unlawful activities.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was to travel from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati. Of the two major roads, permission was given to use one of them after deliberations with organisers and Advance Security Liasioning (ASL) was done accordingly, the DGP said.

‘’This was done to ensure least inconvenience to general road users. However, participants of the event insisted on changing the route that would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardised the security of a Z+ category-protected person who is part of the road event. We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event while ensuring safety and security of the general people. The organisers are again advised to stick to decisions arrived at the ASL after mutual discussions’’, Singh said.

Earlier, Gandhi was scheduled to hold separate interactions with students, civil society members and party leaders at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, in Ri Bhoi district bordering Assam. However, it

was cancelled and he addressed students and others from atop his bus at the inter-state border.

“Congress workers do not fear anyone. We will defeat the BJP in Assam and form the Congress government soon,” Gandhi said.

Appreciating the police personnel for doing their job well, Rahul Gandhi said, “We know that police officers have done a good job and followed orders, with one person coming and lying down before the (yatra) bus. We are not against you. We are against the chief minister who is the most corrupt. Our fight is with him.”

The Congress leader later proceeded from the designated route on the ring road. The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state capital. The Yatra will remain in Assam till Thursday.