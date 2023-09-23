Asian Games: India ready to show its sporting prowess

Hangzhou: A jumbo-sized Indian contingent is here that will try to showcase its ascendency as a sporting power at the Asian Games, which opens formally on Saturday. A couple of sporting disciplines like football, rowing, cricket, table tennis, and volleyball have already commenced, but the focus will be on the opening ceremony.



Indian athletes are here in large numbers, over 650, and will hope to surpass the 70 medals (16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze) won in 2018 in Indonesia. Today’s Indian athletes are fearless and ready for the world. After all, the hype is India can win 100 medals.

One can look at these Asian Games as a sort of build-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In many disciplines like boxing, tennis and hockey, there are chances of winning big medals that can earn Indian athletes qualification to the Paris Olympics.

Memories from the last Asian Games in 2018 Jakarta and Palembang are mixed, where Neeraj Chopra showed he is world-class. Neeraj’s journey in these five years has been captivating. He won an Olympic medal in 2021 and after that the performance in World Championships and Diamond League big ticket events has been enchanting. Today in track and field, there are more Indians who wish to stand up and be counted.

Not winning gold medals in hockey in the 2018 Asian Games was a let-down. India won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, so there is every possibility they can do well in Hangzhou. A gold medal each for the men’s team and the women’s team will be in order. After all, the money spent on hockey training plus exposure tours has been massive.

Shooting is another sport where India needs to show intent and ability. The last Asian Games co-hosted by Palembang in Indonesia saw the Indian marksmen fare poorly. There is a mix of young and old in the Indian shooting ranks, so the performance has to be top-class. Given the close gap between these Games and the Paris Olympics, performing well in China will be imperative.

In Lakshya Sen, India has a rising star in badminton, even as PV Sindhu struggles for form. Chess is one sport where India could do well as well. Today, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is well known for his exploits on the global stage. He is respected and feared in this part of the world as well. The women players in chess on the 64 squares will also want to shine.

Back to the opening ceremony on Saturday, the glitz and glamour are meant to serve as an appetiser to the main course. What lies in store in the opening ceremony is kept as a secret. However, China can wow the world by being innovative and loud. Saturday is indeed a big day for a country that was hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Given China’s penchant for high voltage opening ceremonies in the past, be it the 2008 Beijing Olympics or the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, this host city of Hangzhou will be more than keen to outperform previous cities. These Asian Games were to have been held in 2022, but the raging Covid pandemic had led to a postponement.

In 2023, this city is better prepared with effortless ease for athletes, coaches and officials to come in. They say seeing is believing and Hangzhou looks picturesque, bathed in showers the last few days. Talking of air quality, the atmosphere is fresh and oxygen-rich.

The amount of money which has been spent on infrastructure, be it for transport or building various stadia has been a stand-out.

“China has always been a great host. I believe they will put on a fantastic Games,” Abhinav Bindra, 2008 Beijing Olympics champion in air rifle, told Millenium Post.

Olympic Council of Asia President Raja Randhir Singh felt the Games in Hangzhou would be beautiful. “I have been part of the coordination committee meetings. From a Games perspective, it will be wonderful,” said Randhir Singh.