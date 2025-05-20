Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been sent to 14-day judicial custody over his controversial post on Operation Sindoor - India's military action in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. While Haryana police sought a seven-day remand, a Sonepat court sent the professor to judicial custody.

Mahmudabad, who heads the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday after his social media post was perceived as critical of the armed forces and disrespectful to the women officers, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who were the face of the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

More details awaited