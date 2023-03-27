Ashok Gehlot govt worthless, useless; BJP will win next assembly polls claims Rajasthan BJP chief

Newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Monday termed the Congress government in the state as "worthless and useless", and asserted that his party will win the next assembly elections.

"We will work as a team in Rajasthan. I am a worker of the party and will work with the guidance and support of senior leaders," he said while talking to reporters in Kotputli on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

He was on his way from Delhi to Jaipur to take charge as the BJP's state chief.

"We will become team Rajasthan and will take the party forward," he said.

Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot government, CP Joshi said it was a "worthless and useless" government.

The Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan.

Assembly elections are slated in the state later this year.

CP Joshi was welcomed by BJP workers at several places on the highway.