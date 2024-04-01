Asaduddin Owaisi condoles death of Mukhtar Ansari, visits family in Ghazipur

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Ghazipur home of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

The Hyderabad MP visited Ansari's house late on Sunday night.

Sharing the information on X, he said that there will be light at the end of this darkness.

Owaisi was in Lucknow on Sunday, where Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) formally broke away from the opposition INDIA bloc and tied up with the AIMIM to launch a joint front ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The two parties floated the PDM Nyay Morcha, calling it a front to bring justice to Pichda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims.

Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur on Saturday amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession while a few people tried to forcibly enter the burial ground, giving tough time to police personnel trying to maintain order.

The five-time MLA from Mau Sadar had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him. The 63-year-old died on Thursday night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to "slow poisoning" in Banda jail.