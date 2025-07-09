As Oppn hit out at EC, its officials say voters list revision in Bihar inclusive

NEW DELHI: As opposition parties unite in hitting out at the Election Commission over special intensive revision of Bihar’s voters’ list, poll authority officials said on Tuesday that the exercise is “inclusive”.

The opposition has increased its intensity of attack on the EC for the electoral roll revision, saying it will deprive crores of voters of their right to exercise franchise.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 10 a batch of petitions challenging the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Several fresh pleas including a joint petition by opposition parties leaders of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and CPI (ML) were filed in the apex court against the EC’s decision to conduct the special intensive revision before Bihar goes to assembly polls later this year.

As the top court is set to witness a legal battle between the Opposition and the poll authority, EC officials said the revision exercise is all-inclusive as it is reaching the existing 7,89,69,844 electors of Bihar. They said pre-filled enumeration forms with details such as elector’s name, address, old photo are made available to every existing elector.

The pre-filled enumeration forms have been distributed to 7.69 crore or 97.42 per cent of electors. Booth-level officers are visiting each household at least three times to collect the filled-up enumeration forms, to ensure that no one is left out.

First visit has been completed, second visit is underway, they pointed out. Many electors were found to have died, shifted, or migrated.

All individuals who submit enumeration forms will be included in the draft electoral roll, which will be published on August 1.

Electoral registration officers will prepare the draft electoral roll by including all the electors whose enumeration forms have been received before July 25.

Eligibility documents can also be submitted separately during the claims and objections period which ends on September 1, they underlined. They said the eligibility of an elector is as per Article 326 of the Constitution, read with Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

A person who is citizen of India; Not less than 18 years of age on the qualifying date; Ordinarily resident in the constituency and not otherwise disqualified under any law is eligible to be on the voters’ list.

Exclusion will only be after inquiry, speaking orders of ERO which are appealable to DM/CEO.

After publication of draft rolls, ERO will scrutinise the eligibility of proposed electors and come to satisfaction based on documents and field reports.

In case of any doubt regarding eligibility of any elector whose name has appeared in the draft roll, ERO will pass speaking orders after giving notice to such proposed elector.

Any person aggrieved by decision of the ERO, may prefer an appeal to the DM and second appeal can be preferred before the CEO against order of the DM, in accordance with Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, they said.