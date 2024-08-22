New Delhi: According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), as many as 151 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are facing criminal charges related to crimes against women.

The ADR examined the election affidavits of 4,693 out of 4,809 current MPs and MLAs, and found 16 MPs and 135 MLAs with declared cases involving crimes against women. This includes 16 lawmakers facing charges of rape under Indian Penal Code Section 376, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and can extend to life imprisonment.

West Bengal tops the list, with 25 sitting legislators facing such charges, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 21 and Odisha with 17. The report comes amidst nationwide outrage over recent high-profile incidents of violence against women, including the alleged rape and prepedi psundebit diant ea sit fugmurder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the sexual assault of two children in Thane.

Some of the cases involve repeated offences against the same victim. Among political parties, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of representatives (54 MPs and MLAs) facing charges related to crimes against women, followed by the Opposition Indian National Congress party with 23 and the Telugu Desam Party with 17. Both the BJP and Congress have five sitting lawmakers each facing rape charges.

The ADR has issued strong recommendations in response to these findings. It stressed on the need for political parties to refrain from giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds, especially those with charges of rape and other crimes against women.

The report called for the fast-tracking of court cases against MPs and MLAs, ensuring professional and thorough investigations by police.

The ADR urged voters to avoid electing candidates with such charges.